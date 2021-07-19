Governor JB Pritzker announces re-election bid for 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker has announced his re-election bid.
In a video Monday afternoon on Twitter, Pritzker announced that Juliana Stratton will once again be his running mate.
Prtizker defeated Republican incumbent Bruce Rauner in the Illinois 2018 gubernatorial election.
“I can’t tell you what pride it gives me as Governor of the state to see the people of Illinois standing up for one another. We saw the fundamental goodness of the people of Illinois exists in Southern Illinois as it does in Central Illinois as it does in Northern Illinois,” Gov. Pritzker said in the video. “Part of why I’m running for re-election is because I watched the heroes across our state step up and do the right thing. We had so much to accomplish and we were able to do that — together. I’m very proud of all of the people of the state of Illinois and we have so much more we can do together.”
