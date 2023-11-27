CHICAGO — Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) have announced plans to help get migrants off the streets.



According to Pritzker and the IDHS the plans include a brick-and-mortar shelter site that will work in conjunction with the tent site in Brighton Park to help house migrants in the city.

“They were coming off buses and they were kind of being processed right into shelters, instead of ‘Where would you like to go?'” Pritzker said in a press event on Monday.

Pritzker described problems with the initial processing of migrants coming to the city, problems he hopes to address with a soon-to-be-adapted shelter site at a former CVS Pharmacy building in the 2600 block of North Pulaski Road in Little Village.

The state has also earmarked $30 million to bolster a large intake center and welcome team to provide immediate guidance and support for migrants seeking shelter and services and to more effectively connect asylum seekers to Chicago or Illinois sponsors, or provide aid to those seeking to reach out-of-state final destinations where loved ones are already established.

But the most urgent and dangerous problem across the city is the number of asylum seekers still sleeping in tents as the bitter cold sets in.

The recently announced shelter and the Brighton Park camp, which is expected to be completed in mid-December, will house a total of 2,200 beds for asylum seekers, prioritizing housing for families and individuals with disabilities, as well as migrants currently sleeping outdoors, at police stations & at O’Hare airport.

Plans for the Brighton Park migrant camp have sparked pushback from residents in the area who worry about the habitability of the land and the safety of those who will be sheltered there.

Despite the protests, city officials said in a written statement on Monday that the tent site will be “suited for the purpose for which it will be used.”

A spokesman for the city also said environmental mitigation work could be complete by week’s end.

A group of Southwest Side residents is said to be filing a complaint in Cook County Circuit Court, hoping to block constriction of the city’s first tent site at 38th & California, arguing that the property needs more environmental testing.