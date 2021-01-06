Gov. Pritzker accuses President Trump of ‘high treason,’ calls on Congress to impeach and remove him

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 3: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot stands by as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during a press conference in Hall C Unit 1 of the COVID-19 alternate site at McCormick Place on Friday, April 3, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Gov. Pritzker And Mayor Lightfoot toured what will be a 3,000-bed medical facility to treat less seriously-ill COVID-19 patients built in a collaborative effort involving the Illinois National Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and trade unions. (Photo by Chris Sweda-Pool via Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker called on the U.S. Congress to impeach and remove President Donald Trump after he continued to falsely claim the presidential election was stolen after demonstrators stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

In a statement posted to Twitter Wednesday night, Pritzker said in part:

“There is no doubt in my mind that his efforts to encourage a coup represent high treason to this democracy, our Constitution and all Americans. He poses a danger to our nation. He must be impeached and removed from office immediately.” Governor JB Pritzker

I don’t make a statement like this lightly: Two weeks is too long for Donald Trump to remain in office, where he can continue to incite more untold violence.



Read my full statement calling on Congress to impeach and remove @realDonaldTrump: pic.twitter.com/DJ1KpyV1Z5 — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) January 6, 2021

After Trump held a rally in Washington D.C. Wednesday, demonstrators gathered outside the U.S. Capitol as Congress met inside, intending to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win.

The Capitol was put on lockdown and voting halted after demonstrators stormed the building. Law enforcement officers secured the Capitol Wednesday night.

WATCH ABOVE: Illinois Representative Mike Quigley describes the scene from the balcony of the U.S. House after protesters stormed the Capitol and law enforcement officers barricaded the doors to the House

In a video statement posted to Twitter which was later removed, Trump called on demonstrators to go home but continued to falsely claim the U.S. presidential election was stolen.

In another statement which was also removed, Trump said in part: “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots…”

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle criticized Trump’s response and the riot at the Capitol.

Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger (IL-16th District) called the storming of the Capitol a “coup attempt,” saying it was meant to disrupt the process meant to certify Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

Amid the chaos, my statement here: pic.twitter.com/6CMZHeYhPq — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 6, 2021

In a statement posted to Twitter, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot accused Trump of encouraging his supporters to commit acts of violence.

“President Trump and his enablers incited this violence. Shame on every elected official in Congress and elsewhere who fomented this anti-democratic insurrection by extremists. This is not democracy. This is a disgrace,” Lightfoot said.

I am in disbelief with what is unfolding in D.C. right now. President Trump and his enablers incited this violence. Shame on every elected official in Congress and elsewhere who fomented this anti-democratic insurrection by extremists. This is not democracy. This is a disgrace. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) January 6, 2021

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-5th District) said in a tweet she was drawing up Articles of Impeachment.

“Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate,” Omar said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.