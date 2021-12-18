Gov. JB Pritzker signs midwife legislation into law

CHICAGO (AP) — Gov. JB Pritzker has signed into law legislation that will allow midwives to go through a new licensing process to provide care before, during and after the delivery of babies.

The governor says he hopes the bill he signed into law this week will prevent pregnancy-related deaths. Under the law, midwives will be required to have a valid certified professional midwife certification from the North American Registry of Midwives.

The legislation also sets education and training criteria for those seeking to be licensed as a certified professional midwife and requires midwives to complete an accredited postsecondary midwifery education program.