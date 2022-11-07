OAK BROOK, Ill. — GOP candidate Darren Bailey and Republican candidate for State Attorney Thomas Duvall are holding a news conference in Oak Brook Monday morning.

Bailey’s campaign team says he plans to discuss COVID vaccine mandates and accusations about Pritzker.

In the final hours of voting, both candidates Pritzker and Bailey are pushing Illinoisans to the polls, with Pritzker accompanying Vice President Kamala Harris at an Illinois Democrats Rally held Sunday on the South Side.

President Biden and Harris were both in Chicago this weekend to campaign for Democrats.

Bailey says he will restore order law and order referencing crime in Chicago.

Bailey will finish the day with a rally in Merrionette Park and Pritzker is starting at rally in Marion and endig with a rally in Rockford.