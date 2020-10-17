GoodKids MadCity youth activists hold love march Saturday in Englewood

CHICAGO — The youth activist group GoodKids MadCity held a love march Saturday in Englewood to highlight economic disparity in Chicago.

The group marched in front of the the 7th police district headquarters Saturday afternoon. They said their goal was to shine a light on love and community policing itself.

GoodKids MadCity said there aren’t enough parks, trashcans, cafes and grocery stores on the South and West Sides.

They feel Mayor Lightfoot isn’t distributing money and said it’s having an effect on the violence against young people.

Early Saturday, a teen was shot and killed and three other teens were injured in Lawndale.

“What a family has to go through. A life has changed for two families . The person who died. And the one who committed the offense,” a resident said. “That’s what we got to put up with. Then there’s the aftermath of going through depression”

No suspects are in custody after that shooting. You can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.