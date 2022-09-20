CHICAGO – It’s been nearly seven years since fans have been able to celebrate a win over their rivals in Wisconsin on their home field. It will be that way for at least another 365 days thanks to another forgettable night in Green Bay on Sunday.

The Bears showed signs of positivity at times, including their first offensive series and in the middle of the season half, where it appeared they might have something for the rival Packers.

But in the end, Aaron Rodgers reigned over his opponents from Chicago, using a strong end to the first half to spark his team to their seventh-straight win over the Bears at Lambeau Field and their seventh overall.

It’s a defeat that wiped the shine of the Bears’ Week 1 win over the 49ers and has brought out plenty of reactions since the final whistle around 10:30 PM on Sunday evening.

We tried to encapsulate some of that in our “Going Through the Emotions” segment on “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now after another Bears’ loss to the Packers that drops them to 1-1 on the season.

There was something to “smile” about in the visitor’s backfield on Sunday night as David Montgomery delivered as strong of a performance as any in his career to date. He rushed for 114 yards with an 8.1 per carry average that helped the team to their two scoring drives and nearly a third.

“Frowns” were aplenty in the second quarter when the Bears were dominated by the Packers in a 15-minute period where they gained just three yards of offense on ten plays. Green Bay opened up the second with an Aaron Jones rushing touchdown then got two Rodgers touchdown throws to make it a 24-7 lead at halftime.

Despite that, things almost got interesting late when the Bears got to the goal line on 4th-and-1 in the fourth quarter and down by 14. In an “OMG” moment, Justin Fields pushes himself towards the endzone, but was ruled to have come up inches shy, even if the video replay showed he might have gotten in.

Larry Hawley has this edition of “Going Through The Emotions” from the loss to the Packers in the video above.