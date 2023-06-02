HERNDON, Va. — Volkswagen is launching an electric version of its iconic Microbus.

The new bus is called the three-row ID. Buzz and has a rear motor that will produce 282 horsepower.

“The zero-direct emission ID. Buzz is the spiritual reincarnation of the Microbus, reimagined for our electric future,” said Pablo Di Si, President and CEO of Volkswagen of America, Inc. “It is practical, sustainable, and packaged in an unmistakably fun way that is classic Volkswagen. With its launch, the Bus will once again become our brand hero in America.”

The new electric motor of the ID. Buzz increases the top speed to an electronically limited 99 mph.

