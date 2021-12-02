GoFundMe started for Kildeer family who lost home, pets in fire

KILDEER, Ill. – A Kildeer family of six who lost not only their family home but two pets in a massive fire is asking locals for help.

The Meyer family had lived and raised their four children in the subdivision for two decades before flames tore through their home Wednesday night.

Fire officials deemed the home uninhabitable and a total loss.

No one was hurt.

In just 11 hours, the fundraiser had nearly doubled its initial goal of $10,000, raising just over $22,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.