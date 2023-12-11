TINLEY PARK, Ill. — A GoFundMe page was created for the off-duty police officer who died in a car crash in Tinley Park Saturday.

The Will County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 34-year-oldd timothy M. Siwula of Chicago.

Police said the crash happened near the intersection of 179th Street and LaGrange Road early Saturday morning. Both drivers were transported to Silver Cross Hospital.

Siwula was pronounced dead shortly after. The other driver was transported to Loyola University Medical Center for further treatment.

A GoFundMe page was made to help pay for Siwula’s funeral and memorial services.

“Tim left everyone heartbroken with his tragic passing. We miss you Tim, and we will continue to spread your kindness. Rest easy Bud. Watch over us,” the page said.