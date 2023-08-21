GLENVIEW, Ill. — The sister of two teens who were shot and killed in Glenview Saturday organized a GoFundMe page to help their family pay for funeral expenses.

Carlos Guzman, 19 and Jose Guzman, 16, were fatally shot outside their home while shielding their three-year-old nephew from gun shots, their sister, Annette Guzman, said in a GoFundMe post.

Officers responded to shots fired at the location and found the brothers with gunshot wounds. One of them was pronounced dead on the scene while the other was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The brothers loved playing soccer and were described as caring and towards their family and friends, the post said.

Carlos graduated from Glenbrook South High School in 2022 and worked at UPS. Jose was looking forward to starting his junior year in high school and wanted to pay soccer professionally.

The post shared that he loved to draw and was a very talented artist.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and police say an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Cook County Sheriff’s police detectives at (708)-865-4896.