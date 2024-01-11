CHICAGO — A GoFundMe page was created to raise money for the family of a 5-year-old Venezuelan boy who died from an illness while living at a Migrant shelter in Pilsen.

On Dec. 17, Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero died inside of a densely populated migrant shelter from a medical illness, just shortly after arriving in Chicago from Venezuela.

“Jean Carlos survived the treacherous journey from South America to Chicago only to lose his life days later in a place that was supposed to provide him with safety,” the page said.

Parents Johana and Orlando are experiencing homelessness while grieving the loss of their son and struggling to provide for their 2-year-old son, Isaias.

“In addition to their profound grief, Johana and Orlando are struggling to find a stable living arrangement and provide for the needs of their 2-year-old son, Isaías.”

Fundraisers Claudia Strong and Vernonica Saldana say they hope to raise $25,000 to help the family pay for utilities, groceries and immigration filing fees.

The Figueroa Wu Family Foundation, sponsor of the Pilsen Food Pantry and other anti-poverty services, will be acting as the fiduciary administrator for this campaign to ensure funds are prioritized for the family.

“Your donation of any amount is a powerful act of empathy and humanity. It is not just financial support, it is a symbol of solidarity. You will be standing alongside Johana, Orlando, and Isaías, offering them comfort and a semblance of stability as they navigate this challenging period in a new country.”

For more information, visit: Fundraiser by Claudia Strong : Help Family of 5yr old Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero (gofundme.com)