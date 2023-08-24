PALATINE, Ill. — A GoFundMe page was created by the mother of a15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Palatine Aug. 17.

Damian Hernandez was shot multiple times in the upper body and remained in critical condition for several days before he was pronounced dead Tuesday.

His mother, Brisa Montes, said in the post that her son fought for his life with damage to the spine. He was paralyzed from the neck down and remained attached to a machine until he passed.

“My heart is broken, as my family is as well to have lost Damian and such a tragic way and useless way to gun violence,” Montes said.

Montes described herself as being a single mom with three other sons. The money would go towards funeral expenses, hospital bills, food and shelter.

A 14-year-old was charged in juvenile court for his role in the shooting and is facing multiple felony charges.

Police issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Jesus Pantoja, of Palatine. According to police, Pantoja is at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at (847) 359-9000.