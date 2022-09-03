GLENWOOD, Ill. — The Glenwood Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing 6-year-old boy.

(A picture of 6-year-old Beau Page. Courtesy: Glenwood PD)

Beau Page was last seen around 1 p.m. earlier today, Sept. 3, at his residence near Rainbow Street and Gay Court. Page is described as being approximately 4 feet tall, weighing about 50 pounds, and was wearing a black Spider-Man shirt, tan shorts, silver avenger shoes that light up and has short hair with a design on the left side of his head.

UPDATE: Police said — after interviewing witnesses and residents — they believe Page is no longer in the area and may be with a family member. Glenwood PD is being assisted by the Chicago Police Department, Cook County Blood Hounds, and ILEAS in their search for Page.

If anyone has seen Page or knows of his whereabouts, the Glenwood PD asks you to call 911 or (708) 753-2420