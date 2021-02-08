Glendale Heights woman found dead prompts ‘suspicious’ death investigation, police say

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. — A death investigation is underway after an elderly woman was found dead in Glendale Heights last Tuesday. Authorities are calling the death “suspicious” after the woman was found with trauma to her body.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 2200 block of of Century Point Apartments. T

This investigation is ongoing but believed to be isolated.

Anyone with information about this investigation, please call the Glendale Heights Police Department at (630) 260-6070.

LATEST WGN HEADLINES: