Glenbrook special education teacher charged with criminal sex abuse of juvenile student

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. – A special education teacher in Glenbrook was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an underage student.

At around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, Arlington Heights police officers were patrolling the area of Algonquin and Arlington Heights Road when they located a vehicle behind a building.

Police said Paul Castelli, 45, of Des Plaines, was in the driver seat and an underage female, who was allegedly crying while undressed, was in the backseat.

Following a preliminary investigation, Castelli was revealed to be a special education teacher at the Glenbrook Off-Campus Center.

Police said the victim attends the same school Castelli teaches at. Castelli was taken into custody and the victim was reunited with her family.

Castelli has been charged with one count of criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 28.

In response to comment, District 225 directed WGN News to the following email that was sent to parents.

“Dear Parents,

We wanted to notify you of an ongoing investigation of a Glenbrook Off Campus (GBOC) teacher. In a press release by Arlington Heights police, they reported that Paul R. Castelli was found in a car Jan. 2 with a GBOC student. District 225 was apprised of the arrest by the Department of Children and Family Services on Jan. 3 and immediately began an investigation. The teacher has worked for the District for 5 ½ years and has not been on campus since the incident and is currently on administrative leave. Staff is currently reaching out to all GBOC families by phone. In addition, our school psychologists plan to meet with students this afternoon to provide guidance and support. If you have specific concerns about this meeting, please contact us as soon as possible at the contact information below. In addition, our school psychologists will also be available to offer additional support for students on an as-needed basis. For any students who aren’t in attendance we will be setting up virtual opportunities to zoom in. More information will be provided shortly.



In consultation with our attorneys, we are conducting an internal investigation and will take next steps as facts warrant. The District is disturbed by this incident and arrest. In hiring employees, the District conducts a thorough review process that includes both state and federal background and fingerprinting checks. District 225 will continue to review its hiring and staff training processes to ensure that staff is fully aware of the District’s professional expectations, the law and their ethical obligation to safeguard children.

Sincerely,

Dr. Charles Johns

Superintendent“