Glen Ellyn man sentenced to 50 years for murder, sexual assault of ex-wife

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. — A former Glen Ellyn man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder and sexual assault of his ex-wife ten years ago.

Juan Granados, 43, was convicted following a seven-day trial for first-degree murder and criminal sexual assault of his ex-wife, Nancy Bustos, on Feb. 27, 2020.

On Oct. 16, 2011, officers discovered Bustos strangled to death in an apartment she shared with Granados and their two children. An investigation revealed the night before, the couple got into an argument which led to Bustos being sexually assaulted and then killed by Granados.

Granados fled to Mexico after the murder and was extradited back to the area in the fall of 2017.

He was sentenced to 40 years for first-degree murder and 10 years for criminal sexual assault.

Granados will be required to serve 100% of the murder sentence and 85% of the sexual assault sentence before being eligible for parole.