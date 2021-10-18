Glen Ellyn man sentenced to 33 years for sexually assaulting 65-year-old woman

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. — A Glen Ellyn man was sentenced to 33 years on Friday after he sexually assaulted a woman in 2019 as she arrived to work.

Kenneth Hatlen, 55, entered a guilty plea to one count of criminal sexual assault. He was sentenced to 33 years and an additional three years for spitting on a DuPage County Sheriff’s deputy while in custody.

On May 9, 2019, the victim arrived at a Glendale Heights restaurant to begin her shift. Before she could open the door, Hatlen, a former employee at the restaurant, dragged her into a grassy area. She was then strangled and sexually assaulted by Hatlen.

Hatlen then fled the scene and the victim was taken to a local hospital.

He was arrested the following day in Darien.

Hatlen will be required to serve 85% of his sexual assault sentence and 50% of his aggravated battery sentence before being eligible for parole.

