Glen Ellyn families compete for best Fourth of July decorations

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. – If you can’t go to the celebration, bring the celebration to you.

Since mid June, 50 homes and businesses in Glen Ellyn were vying for top prize in the community’s Fourth of July decoration contest.

The Laufenberg residence came out on top. They decked out their lawn, driveway and porch in red, white and blue.

There wasn’t just a flag there. The Laufenbergs used painted stars, balloons and even a game of croquet to come out on top.

“On my bike, there’s an American Girl that I decorated,” said winner Grace Laufenberg.

Across town, the Callenta family decorated with foo dolls, flags, chalk drawings in the driveway and a big blow up of Uncle Sam.

“I did the Uncle Sam up front,” said Amelie Callanta.

Glen Ellyn typically has a whole weekend of celebrations but they were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Carol Stream, Northbrook and Lincolnshire also had similar Independence Day competitions.