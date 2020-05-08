Girl, 14, missing from South Side’s Park Manor neighborhood, police say

CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing on March 16.

Dajianna Waters was last seen in the 6700 block of South Champlain Avenue, according to police.

She was wearing a blue and gray jacket, a blue shirt, black pants and cheetah print Nike Air Force One gym shoes.

Waters Waters is 5-foot-5, 110 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and a medium brown complexion, according to police.

Individuals with information on Waters’ whereabouts are asked to call Area Central SVU detectives at (312) 747-8380.