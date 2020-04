HARVEY, Ill. — A teenage girl was injured Thursday night in a shooting in Harvey.

At about 8 p.m., police officers responded to a call about shot fired arrived near 153rd and Center streets.

Witnesses saw a girl, holding a bandage to her head, being walked to an ambulance.

Multiple bullet casings were found at the scene.

The girl, 14, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

There’s no sign of the shooter.