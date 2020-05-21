Girl, 13, missing from Lawndale

CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing.

Princess Beechman was last seen in the 1800 block of South Kildare Avenue on May 18, police said.

Beechman is 5-foot-5, 130 pounds. She has brown eyes, brown hair and a medium brown complexion, according to police.

She may be going by the name Miaimii Miller.

Individuals with information on Beechmans’ whereabouts are asked to call Area 4 SVU detectives at (312) 746-8255.

Sernetroca Williams, 14, is also believed to have gone missing on May 18, but police have not issued a missing persons’ report for her.