Girl, 13, missing from Chicago’s South Side since March 17: police

CHICAGO — Police have issued a community alert for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a month from the city’s South Side.

Marshae Rogers was last seen on March 17 in the 6700 block of South Paxton Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood.

Rogers suffers from depression, according to the alert.

She is described as African American with brown eyes and black hair, about 5’7 tall and 140 pounds.

Police said she frequents in the area of 70th and Bishop.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8380.