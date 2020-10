CHICAGO — A 10-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was shot at Russell Square Park on the city’s Southeast Side.

The girl was with a group of friends around 8:15 p.m. at the park near 83r Street and South Shore Drive when she was shot in the back.

She was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

No further information was provided.

The shooting happened the same day a 9-year-old boy was killed in an accidental shooting in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood.