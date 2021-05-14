Gina DeJesus, woman held captive by Ariel Castro, carjacked at gunpoint

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team learned Gina DeJesus, one of the three women held captive in Cleveland, was robbed during an armed carjacking.

DeJesus made national headlines in 2013 after she, Amanda Berry and Michelle Knight spent a decade held hostage by Ariel Castro.

According to officials, DeJesus was at near 127th Street and Triskett Road in Cleveland when she was carjacked. DeJesus told police she pulled over to the side of the road and a car then pulled in front of her. At least two men got out. She said one pointed a gun at her face and ordered her out of the car.

As she walked away, she said a man with the group ordered her to give up her key fob. The carjackers also got away with her purse and credit cards.

She was not hurt and the case was assigned to First District detectives. No arrests have been made.

FOX 8 reached out to the family, who declined to comment.

DeJesus helped form a group putting a spotlight on the missing. The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults.

“We are happy to report that Gina is unharmed and in good spirits despite the events that took place,” the organization said.

Castro was sentenced to life in prison plus 1,000 years for kidnapping and raping three women. In September 2013, he took his own life at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient.