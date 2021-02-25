Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene mocks Illinois Rep. Marie Newman’s transgender pride flag

WASHINGTON — A bill to prohibit discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation has caused a feud on Capitol Hill between Illinois U.S. Rep. Marie Newman and Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Newman supports the Equality Act and her office is right across the hall from Taylor Greene who opposes it. After the Georgia congresswoman voiced her opposition in the house on Wednesday, Newman posted a video of her displaying a transgender pride flag across the hall from Taylor Greene’s door.

The Georgia Republican responded by putting a sign up across from Newman that read, “There are two genders: male & female. Trust the science.”

Newman has a transgender daughter. On Thursday, Newman posted a video on Thursday from a CNN interview where she said she is immensely proud of her child.

“That’s all anyone is asking for — to be treated like anyone else,” she said in the video.

Newman said transgender people have faced discrimination in job hiring, housing and access to public services.

Taylor Greene tweeted that by supporting the Equality Act, which she calls “disgusting” and “evil,” Newman supports destroying women’s rights and religious freedom.

Taylor Greene has argued that the Equality Act defies science. She has previously had altercations with other members of Congress for her refusal to wear a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Democratic-led House is expected to vote on the bill Thursday. Passing the legislation is a top priority of President Joe Biden. The bill faces an uphill battle in the Senate.

Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called "Equality" Act to destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms.



— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) February 24, 2021