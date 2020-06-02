Video shows violent arrest of woman in Glendale Heights

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. — Video circulating social media captured the violent arrest of a woman in Glendale Heights.

The village was under curfew until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Glendale Heights was the site of a peaceful protest Monday night, where the focus has been on police brutality after the death of George Floyd.

The video shows Glendale Heights police arresting the woman on Monday morning. One officer can be seen punching the woman in the head.

Police said the officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 500 block of Gregory Avenue. When they arrived, police said there was a couple arguing in a car, and the woman behind the wheel appeared to be drunk.

Police said when they attempted to arrest the woman, she fought them.

Police said the woman bit an officer’s arm and head-butted him. Both the woman and the officer were treated at a local hospital for injuries.

The village president released a statement that reads, in part:

The video of the arrest that is circulating on social media is shocking and distressing to see. We must preserve the trust of our community by being as transparent as possible. While the video is shocking to see, significant portions of the video are missing from the publicly available posts. Linda Jackson, Glendale Heights Village President

The village is asking anyone who witnesses the incident to come forward.

Glendale Heights hired a third party to conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

The officer involved is currently on administrative leave.

