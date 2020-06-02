‘This is not going to be the new normal’: Cardinal Cupich speaks out on protests

CHICAGO — Cardinal Blasé Cupich, leader of Chicago’s Catholic Church, spoke out Monday about the protests and the need for all people to come together.

“We can’t make this just a problem out there kind of a thing that is happening someplace else. This is happening to all of us,” he said. “There are too many young black men who have been killed because of racism in our society and all of that is part of the pent-up anger.”

Cupich discussed the damage done to the cathedral and neighborhood.

“We had some vandalism but also graffiti on the walls of our rectory. But also the shops restaurants in the area were damaged as well,” he said. “And one of the people who has a restaurant very close – the next day he was injured by someone who hit him with a crowbar. He went to the hospital to get help. So that violence is really striking at home for all of us who are at the cathedral.”

“We all have to roll up our sleeves and get ready to get to work,” he said. “I’m so pleased that people are coming out and helping others clean up. That’s a good first step.”

This is not going to be the new normal. We have to look for a way to work together as a society, reach across racial lines and community lines to build a better city. And to build a better environment for the common good. My hope is the people of goodwill will step forward and want to do that.

The cardinal said he is looking forward to people coming together again inside the church.

You can read his full statement on George Floyd’s death here.