Pastor Daniel Hill, author of ‘White Awake,’ discusses unrest following death of George Floyd

Daniel Hill is the founding and lead pastor of River City Community Church and the author of “White Awake: An Honest Look at What It Means to Be White.” He says until white Americans come to terms with what their role in maintaining societal constructs that may not be overtly racist but that perpetuate myths of supremacy, injustice will never be corrected.

His next book, “White Lies” due this fall takes the conversation deeper, identifying the culture, ideas and actions that shape every aspect of society.

Daniel Hill has a business degree from Purdue University, an MA in theology from Moody Bible Institute, a certificate in church-based community and economic development from Harvard Divinity School, and a DMin from Northern Baptist Theological Seminary. He is married to Elizabeth, who is a professor of psychology, and they are the proud parents of two children.