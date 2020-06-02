Naperville businesses looted after peaceful protest

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Looters hit the streets of downtown Naperville Monday night, breaking windows of several stores.

The vandalism happened after a peaceful protest earlier in the day.

When police told the crowd to disperse around 9:30 p.m., a series of loud bangs were heard.

Windows were broken on several businesses. A witness took cell phone video of the disturbance.

The Chicago Tribune reports some in the crowd could be heard urging others not to do damage or confront police to no avail.

Naperville police said they had a report of a stabbing and a person was taken by ambulance. Authorities had not been able to confirm whether the person was stabbed or injured by broken glass.

It is unclear if any arrests were made.

