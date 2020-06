CHICAGO – The nightly curfew the city implemented is over, Mayor Lightfoot announced on Twitter Sunday.

“The curfew is lifted effective immediately. I know this time in our city and our country has been difficult for us all, and I’m grateful to our residents for working together to navigate this challenging time,” she said.

The curfew is lifted effective immediately. I know this time in our city and our country has been difficult for us all, and I’m grateful to our residents for working together to navigate this challenging time. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 7, 2020

This story will be updated.