Marches held in Bronzeville, Lincoln Park as George Floyd protests continue

CHICAGO — Protesters gathered for two large protests Tuesday afternoon on the North and South sides.

One group began peacefully marching around 2 p.m. in Wrigleyville. The group stopped at various intersections along the way including at Division Street and Larrabee Avenue in Lincoln Park.

A second march, organized by faith leaders, stepped off in Bronzeville around 5 p.m. The group was marching toward Washington Park.

Both demonstrations were protests the killing of George Floyd. Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck while Floyd was handcuffed and saying that he couldn’t breathe.

