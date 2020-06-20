Marchers in Western suburbs call on Gov. Pritzker to make Juneteenth state holiday

BROADVIEW, Ill. – Marchers in the Western suburbs Friday called on Governor Pritzker to make Juneteenth and official state holiday.

The group of hundreds marched from Broadview Village Hall to Forest Park Friday night.

Illinois Senator Kimberly Lightford joined several west suburban mayors for the Juneteenth Police Accountability Protest.

Among them was Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown. He filed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Milwaukee after he was tackled and tased by officers in a Walgreens parking lot in January 2018.

It was over an alleged parking violation and is still pending. Brown’s father is a retired Maywood police officer.

After hearing from several speakers, the group started to march.

“It’s a celebration in the midst of a movement,” Sen. Lightford said. “Hold police accountable for excessive force, racial profiling.”

The group called on Gov. Pritzker to make Juneteenth an official state holiday. They also want a state budget that prioritizes education, jobs and resources in the African American community.

“It’s time for a new Emancipation Proclamation,” said Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson.

The marchers joined Forest Park Against Racism near Circle Avenue and the Harrison Street Bridge for a memorial.