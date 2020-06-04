LIVE BLOG: Floyd protests persist as Chicago, suburbs continue to clean-up

Family and friends will gather Thursday for the first of several memorial services for George Floyd, while charges were filed against four former Minneapolis officers in his death.

As protests persist across the country, the city of Chicago and its suburbs continue to clean-up after unrest following Floyd’s death.

Stick with WGN throughout the day for the latest updates on June 4, 2020.

10:20 a.m. – ACLU of Illinois reacts to Chicago police violence against protestors

The American Civil Liberties Union has released the following statement:

“Over the past two days, the ACLU of Illinois has been made aware of many incidents in which Chicago police officers have used excessive force against those protesting the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. These incidents have occurred in several parts of the City, despite repeated claims that officers have used restraint.

Using force against protestors exercising their right to free speech is not acceptable – not in Washington, DC or in Chicago. The CPD is responsible morally and constitutionally for these officers’ response to these protests, protests that reflect the anger and outrage of Chicago residents who are sick from seeing Black people murdered by police. Each of these incidents should be fully investigated and officers who engage in misconduct should be held accountable. That should always happen – but especially now”.

9 a.m. – Aurora 11-year-old helps clean up downtown

Kevin Czenk of Aurora, 11, Wednesday helps clean up broken glass left behind after rioting and looting in downtown Aurora last weekend. Czenk is a fourth grader at Freeman Elementary School in Aurora. (Kirsten Czenk photo)

8:55 a.m.- National Guard no longer stationed at LSD/Chicago Ave

National Guard no longer stationed at LSD/Chicago Ave, but cones are still in place keeping it closed.

National Guard no longer stationed at LSD/Chicago Ave, but cones are still in place keeping it closed. pic.twitter.com/9bOtB4276e — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) June 4, 2020

8:45 – Bridge closures remain

The same bridge closures remain Thursday over the Chicago River.

Down & Open: Washington, Randolph, Lake, Wells, LaSalle, Clark, Dearborn, Columbus, LSD

Up & Closed: Van Buren, Jackson, Adams, Monroe, Madison, Franklin, State, Wabash, Michigan

Same bridge closures today (Thursday 6/4) over the Chicago River:



DOWN & OPEN: Washington, Randolph, Lake, Wells, LaSalle, Clark, Dearborn, Columbus, LSD



UP & CLOSED: Van Buren, Jackson, Adams, Monroe, Madison, Franklin, State, Wabash, Michigan pic.twitter.com/i3XThRSutw — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) June 4, 2020

8:35 a.m. – National Guard assisting with ramp closures on LSD

The National Guard is continuing to assist with ramp closures along Lakeshore Drive Thursday.

Here are the ramps that remain blocked:

Michigan

Chicago Ave

Grand/Illinois/Wacker

Randolph

The National Guard is continuing to assist with ramp closures along Lakeshore Drive.



Here are the ramps that remain blocked:



Michigan

Chicago Ave

Grand/Illinois/Wacker

Randolph pic.twitter.com/SkX9EUypQH — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) June 4, 2020

8:30 a.m. – CTA train services

CTA trains continue to bypassing the following stations:

Jackson (Red and Blue lines)

State/Lake (Brown, Green, Orange, Purple & Pink lines)

Grand (Red Line)

Chicago (Red Line)

Service has resumed to:

Clark/Lake (Blue, Brown, Green, Orange, Purple & Pink)

Lake (Red Line)

CTA TRAIN SERVICE



Trains are bypassing the following stations:

Jackson (Red and Blue lines)

State/Lake (Brown, Green, Orange, Purple & Pink lines)

Grand (Red Line)

Chicago (Red Line)



Service has resumed to:

Clark/Lake (Blue, Brown, Green, Orange, Purple & Pink)

Lake (Red Line) — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) June 4, 2020