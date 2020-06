GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. – An hour southwest of Chicago, the Grundy County State’s Attorney is taking heat for sharing a Facebook post.

Prosecutor Jason Helland shared, and also asked others to share, a post that said they would “love to see several armed men in our community come out to stand in front of our shops.”

Helland said he shared the post because he assumed it meant the community wanted more armed law enforcement officers protecting businesses in Morris.

He has since removed the post.