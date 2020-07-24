George Floyd’s brother, Toni Preckwinkle announce $5M investment to West and South Sides

CHICAGO – Millions of dollars will be now pumped into some of Chicago’s hardest hit areas to help combat gun violence.

George Floyd’s brother joined Toni Preckwinkle Friday to announce the $5 million investment.

“Brothers in Chicago,” he said. “Please stop killing, y’all stop, we need to come together, there’s a bigger picture.”

Parents who’ve lost children to gun violence attended with the hope things can get better on the West and South sides.

Officials are hoping the new funding will help do exactly that.

“Today, I’m announcing we are putting new and significant dollars into combating gun violence directly on the streets of Chicago.”

The investment to Metropolitan Family Services will help the Communities Partnering 4 Peace program that targets violent hot spots in the city.

Since the start of 2020, 459 people have lost their lives due to gun violence in Chicago.

Cynthia Williams, with Austin People’s Action Center, said the organization has jobs available for 16-24 year olds to help keep them off the streets.

