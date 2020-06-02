LIVE BLOG: Chicago unrest continues – updates on road closures, property damage

CHICAGO — Peaceful protests amid looting and violence continue following the police killing of George Floyd.
In Chicago and its suburbs, unrest continues. Stick with WGN throughout the day for updates on June 2, 2020.
7:50 a.m.
Illinois State Police announced the following road closures until further notice:
- I-88 E/B and W/B ramps to IL-59
- I-94 N/B and S/B ramp to 159th
- I-94 N/B and S/B ramps to Sibley E/B
- I-80 E/B and W/B at Torrence
- I-94 N/B and S/B to Lake Street
- I-94 N/B and S/B ramps to Old Orchard Road
- I-290 E/B to Congress
- I-94 N/B ramp to Congress
- I-90 N/B ramp to Ohio
- I-90 S/B to Ohio
Additionally, all exit ramps on I-90/94 from 18th Street to Division Street are closed until further notice:
- 18th Street
- Roosevelt Road
- Taylor Street
- Polk Street
- Van Buren Street
- Jackson Boulevard
- Adams Street
- Monroe Street
- Madison Street
- Washington Boulevard
- Randolph Street
- Lake Street
- Ohio Street
- Ogden Street
- Milwaukee Street
- Augusta Boulevard
- Division Street
7:30 a.m.
Limited CTA and bus service began after 6 a.m. Tuesday outside the restricted downtown area.
Follow WGN traffic reporter Sarah Jindra on Twitter for the latest road closures Tuesday morning.
7 a.m.
All Illinois community based testing sites for COVID-19 will be closed Tuesday. To find a testing site near you, go to wgntv.com/testing.
6:30 a.m.
SkyCam9 flew over property damage in Naperville. Here is more coverage on looting in Naperville amid peaceful protests.