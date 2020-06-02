LIVE BLOG: Chicago unrest continues – updates on road closures, property damage

CHICAGO — Peaceful protests amid looting and violence continue following the police killing of George Floyd.

In Chicago and its suburbs, unrest continues. Stick with WGN throughout the day for updates on June 2, 2020.

7:50 a.m.

Illinois State Police announced the following road closures until further notice:

I-88 E/B and W/B ramps to IL-59

I-94 N/B and S/B ramp to 159th

I-94 N/B and S/B ramps to Sibley E/B

I-80 E/B and W/B at Torrence

I-94 N/B and S/B to Lake Street

I-94 N/B and S/B ramps to Old Orchard Road

I-290 E/B to Congress

I-94 N/B ramp to Congress

I-90 N/B ramp to Ohio

I-90 S/B to Ohio

Additionally, all exit ramps on I-90/94 from 18th Street to Division Street are closed until further notice:

18th Street

Roosevelt Road

Taylor Street

Polk Street

Van Buren Street

Jackson Boulevard

Adams Street

Monroe Street

Madison Street

Washington Boulevard

Randolph Street

Lake Street

Ohio Street

Ogden Street

Milwaukee Street

Augusta Boulevard

Division Street

7:30 a.m.

Limited CTA and bus service began after 6 a.m. Tuesday outside the restricted downtown area.

Follow WGN traffic reporter Sarah Jindra on Twitter for the latest road closures Tuesday morning.

CURRENT CLOSURES:

NB 55 to N LSD

NB LSD – diverted off at I-55

SB LSD – diverted off at Chicago



WORKING TO CLOSE NOW:

EB 290 to Ida B Wells

NB Dan Ryan to Ida B Wells

OB Kennedy to Madison, Randolph, Ohio, Milwuakee

IB Kennedy ramps closed btw Ogden and 290 — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) June 2, 2020

7 a.m.

All Illinois community based testing sites for COVID-19 will be closed Tuesday. To find a testing site near you, go to wgntv.com/testing.

6:30 a.m.

SkyCam9 flew over property damage in Naperville. Here is more coverage on looting in Naperville amid peaceful protests.

Damage to Naperville storefronts on Main St btw Jackson and Jefferson pic.twitter.com/TRsSXiqQ1T — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) June 2, 2020