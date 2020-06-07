Elgin police officer, protesters have dance-off at peaceful demonstration

ELGIN, Ill. – A viral video shows an Elgin police officer have a dance-off with protesters at a peaceful demonstration Friday night.

Officer Hector Gutierrez, 36, was watching a Facebook Live of the demonstration at City Hall when he heard music, according to the Daily Herald.

Gutierrez told the paper he used to dance as a student at Bartlett High School.

“To be honest with you, I was more worried about not getting hurt,” Gutierrez said. “My knees were killing me, my back. But you know what? The adrenaline rush, I was feeling the vibe of the people, the community.”

One protester danced before him and one after to a cheering crowd.

It was uploaded to Facebook and has since gone viral.