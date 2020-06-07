City restores CTA and street access to Loop following peaceful protests

CHICAGO – The city has restored CTA service to the Loop amid peaceful protests this weekend.

Service resumed at 5 a.m.

NOTIFY CHICAGO: CTA rail and bus service resumes in the downtown area at 5 a.m. Some bus routes may continue to be rerouted due to street/bridge closures — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) June 7, 2020

Additionally, all bridges in the Loop will be lowered and opened by 9 a.m.

All expressway ramps and Lake Shore Drive have been opened to the Central Business District.

The decision comes after multiple peaceful protests in Chicago on Saturday. Tens of thousands marched from Union Park to Seward Park to protest police brutiality.

No arrests were made related to the protests, CPD said.

