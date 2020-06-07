City restores CTA and street access to Loop following peaceful protests

CHICAGO – The city has restored CTA service to the Loop amid peaceful protests this weekend.
Service resumed at 5 a.m.
Additionally, all bridges in the Loop will be lowered and opened by 9 a.m.
All expressway ramps and Lake Shore Drive have been opened to the Central Business District.
The decision comes after multiple peaceful protests in Chicago on Saturday. Tens of thousands marched from Union Park to Seward Park to protest police brutiality.
No arrests were made related to the protests, CPD said.
