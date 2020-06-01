LIVE BLOG: Chicago unrest, looting continues day amid George Floyd protests

CHICAGO — In Chicago over the weekend, peaceful protests following the death of George Floyd turned into looting, violence and riots. The unrest spread to multiple city suburbs and continues into Monday.
Stick with wgntv.com for the latest updates on Monday, June 1, 2020.
8:55 a.m.
8:45 a.m.
According to Illinois State Police, all exit ramps on I-90/94 from 18th Street to Division Street are closed until further notice.
The exit ramps are listed below:
- 18th Street
- Roosevelt Road
- Taylor Street
- Polk Street
- Van Buren Street
- Jackson Boulevard
- Adams Street
- Monroe Street
- Madison Street
- Washington Boulevard
- Randolph Street
- Lake Street
- Ohio Street
- Ogden Street
- Milwaukee Street
- Augusta Boulevard
- Division Street
Additionally, the following Interstate exit ramp closures are effective until further notice:
- I-290 E/B to Congress
- I-94 N/B ramp to Congress
- I-90 N/B ramp to Ohio
- I-90 S/B to Ohio
- I-94 N/B ramp to Cermak Chinatown Feeder
8:22 a.m.
Police in west suburban Aurora battled unrest throughout the city Sunday night and into Monday morning. WGN reporter Judy Wang has the latest:
Police in west suburban Aurora battled unrest throughout the city Sunday night and into Monday morning. WGN’s Judy Wang is live with more.
8 a.m.
7:30 a.m.
All Illinois community-based COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Monday, June 1.
To find another COVID-19 testing site near you, go to wgntv.com/testing.
7:15 a.m.
WGN’s Larry Potash asked Chicago activist Jahmal Cole if he believes outside groups infiltrated Chicago to take advantage of the protests. He said, “I’ve been an activist for a long time and a lot of people out there (looting) I haven’t seen before in my life.”
7 a.m.
Even though Illinois DMVs are scheduled to open Monday, the Secretary of State’s Office told WGN these Chicago branches will NOT open amid unrest:
- 5301 W. Lexington
- 5401 N. Elston
- 9101 S. Martin Luther King Drive
6 a.m.
If you need to travel in the Chicago area this morning, check with Sarah Jindra first. She is tweeting live updates about road closures and public transit shutdowns.