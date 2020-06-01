LIVE BLOG: Chicago unrest, looting continues day amid George Floyd protests

CHICAGO — In Chicago over the weekend, peaceful protests following the death of George Floyd turned into looting, violence and riots. The unrest spread to multiple city suburbs and continues into Monday.

8:55 a.m.

The alley behind 87th and Wentworth Chatham Ridge strip mall in the aftermath of today’s looting.#WGNNEWS pic.twitter.com/qlul7SSnYs — Patrick Elwood (@patrickelwood) June 1, 2020

8:45 a.m.

According to Illinois State Police, all exit ramps on I-90/94 from 18th Street to Division Street are closed until further notice.

The exit ramps are listed below:

18 th Street

Street Roosevelt Road

Taylor Street

Polk Street

Van Buren Street

Jackson Boulevard

Adams Street

Monroe Street

Madison Street

Washington Boulevard

Randolph Street

Lake Street

Ohio Street

Ogden Street

Milwaukee Street

Augusta Boulevard

Division Street

Additionally, the following Interstate exit ramp closures are effective until further notice:

I-290 E/B to Congress

I-94 N/B ramp to Congress

I-90 N/B ramp to Ohio

I-90 S/B to Ohio

I-94 N/B ramp to Cermak Chinatown Feeder

8:22 a.m.

Police in west suburban Aurora battled unrest throughout the city Sunday night and into Monday morning. WGN reporter Judy Wang has the latest:

8 a.m.

On @WGNMorningNews @SAKimFoxx said she is working with the @FBI to identify outside agitators and she's viewing various sources of video to hold burglars accountable for their looting. pic.twitter.com/rVjoMdtQvp — Potash (@LarryPotash) June 1, 2020

7:30 a.m.

All Illinois community-based COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Monday, June 1.

7:15 a.m.

WGN’s Larry Potash asked Chicago activist Jahmal Cole if he believes outside groups infiltrated Chicago to take advantage of the protests. He said, “I’ve been an activist for a long time and a lot of people out there (looting) I haven’t seen before in my life.”

7 a.m.

Even though Illinois DMVs are scheduled to open Monday, the Secretary of State’s Office told WGN these Chicago branches will NOT open amid unrest:

5301 W. Lexington

5401 N. Elston

9101 S. Martin Luther King Drive

6 a.m.

If you need to travel in the Chicago area this morning, check with Sarah Jindra first. She is tweeting live updates about road closures and public transit shutdowns.

MONDAY



METRA, SOUTH SHORE- NO service today



PACE – Service resumes at 6a except:Paratransit downtown (Belmont-47th, e. of Western);I-55 Express Service;Niles Free Bus



CTA-Resumes at 6a, but not in or near downtown. No bus service Western- lakefront, Fullerton to 47th. Trains: pic.twitter.com/KnjQSnhwbT — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) June 1, 2020