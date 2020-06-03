LIVE BLOG: More George Floyd protests expected in Chicago as city begins to reopen

CHICAGO — Amid cleanup from days of protests and looting, Chicago moves into “Phase 3” of its coronavirus reopening plan.
There are also more protests expected in Chicago Wednesday following the police killing of George Floyd. WGN will be offering updates here throughout the day June 3, 2020.
11:45 a.m. Many Mag Mile businesses to remain close Wednesday
Despite the beginning of “Phase 3” of Chicago’s coronavirus reopening plan Wednesday, many businesses along the Magnificent Mile will remain closed due to looting damage and unrest.
11:30 a.m. – Cicero reports only 2 reports of shots fired since curfew implemented
The Cicero Police Department said the town had only 2 reports of shots fired and no significant incidents or serious damage of businesses to report, as a result of the curfew.
The town of Cicero declared a state of emergency and implemented a curfew on Tuesday.
11 a.m. – Peaceful protest in Little Village
Community residents in Chicago’s in Little Village neighborhood are marching near 26th and Albany “to defend black lives,” organizers said.
10:30 a.m. – Illinois COVID-19 community based testing sites reopen
10 a.m. – Scenes from around Chicago stores begin to reopen