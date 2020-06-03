LIVE BLOG: More George Floyd protests expected in Chicago as city begins to reopen

CHICAGO — Amid cleanup from days of protests and looting, Chicago moves into “Phase 3” of its coronavirus reopening plan.

There are also more protests expected in Chicago Wednesday following the police killing of George Floyd. WGN will be offering updates here throughout the day June 3, 2020.

11:45 a.m. Many Mag Mile businesses to remain close Wednesday

Despite the beginning of “Phase 3” of Chicago’s coronavirus reopening plan Wednesday, many businesses along the Magnificent Mile will remain closed due to looting damage and unrest.

11:25A: Michigan Ave Bridge still up over the River. This bridge is the gatweway to the Mag Mile, where a majority of businesses say they will not reopen today due to unrest and looting damage. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/axH26Z7XBl — Courtney Gousman (@cgousman) June 3, 2020

11:30 a.m. – Cicero reports only 2 reports of shots fired since curfew implemented

The Cicero Police Department said the town had only 2 reports of shots fired and no significant incidents or serious damage of businesses to report, as a result of the curfew.

The town of Cicero declared a state of emergency and implemented a curfew on Tuesday.

11 a.m. – Peaceful protest in Little Village

Community residents in Chicago’s in Little Village neighborhood are marching near 26th and Albany “to defend black lives,” organizers said.

The march starts with indigenous rituals. A woman reminds the small crowd gathered in Little Village that George Floyd died over $20. She asks out loud how much a life is worth. pic.twitter.com/iDUy6Su2P3 — Elvia Malagón (@ElviaMalagon) June 3, 2020

10:30 a.m. – Illinois COVID-19 community based testing sites reopen

UPDATE: All state-managed Community Based Testing Sites are open today, as weather permits. pic.twitter.com/qJnqKlqPSF — IDPH (@IDPH) June 3, 2020

10 a.m. – Scenes from around Chicago stores begin to reopen

Restaurants are getting ready to reopen along @SouthportCor! Employees at Tuco and Blondie and Crosby’s Kitchen are taking down boards and spacing out seating for outdoor dining. Doors open at 11am! @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/B4IN1NYNZz — Kelly Davis (@kellykdavis) June 3, 2020



On the morning of “re-opening” downtown Chicago still feels closed. Some bridges are remain raised to limit access to The Loop. Crews are putting-up – rather than taking down – boards over windows. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/O70L2OvECT — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) June 3, 2020

Someone smashed the window of Uncle Dan’s Outdoor Store on Southport this morning. An employee tells me the store was supposed to get boarded up today, because crews were too busy to come out the past couple days. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/dRBEiwrdwW — Kelly Davis (@kellykdavis) June 3, 2020