Chicago aldermen managing fallout after unrest

CHICAGO – As Chicago cleans up, aldermen have been traveling through neighborhoods to manage the fallout.

Ald. Raymond Lopez’s 15th Ward represents the West Side, including Brighton Park.

“About 30 businesses about 10 percent of my overall business were damaged in some form or another,” Lopez said. “In many parts of the community what we saw was the targeted attack on all of those neighborhood institutions that people rely on.”

Drug stores, grocery stores and retailers were hit across Chicago.

South Side Alderman Anthony Beale (9th Ward), who represents Pullman, said his business districts were obliterated but he worked to protect Walmart from rioters.

“We were totally caught flat-footed as a city in response to this and when the city did respond,” Beale said. “We had 375 National Guard to protect downtown. And so downtown got protected but the communities were left hanging.”

Once again Wednesday, Mayor Lightfoot strongly dismissed this criticism, saying on a conference call with reporters that the organized theft rings downtown were not the same people who were in the neighborhoods.

“The value of having the National Guard downtown is so that we could put more resources into the district,” Lightfoot said.

Chicago police reported a much quieter night Tuesday with only 274 arrests.

Alderman Gilbert Villegas (36th Ward) is Mayor Lightfoot’s floor leader. He said the looting in his Northwest Side ward was limited to two big box retailers. Overall, it’s his view that police did a tremendous job.

“On a Sunday, you get 15,000 calls for service and this past Sunday we had 65,000 calls for service,” said Villegas. “That’s almost five times the amount of calls.”

Also on the Northwest Side, Alderman Nick Sposato (38th Ward) agrees that law enforcement moved swiftly, and he says that quick response saved his ward.

Some robberies I think they were opportunists that were just did some armed robberies but no looting, no real damage,” Sposato said. “Overall, I’m fairly proud of our residents. I saw many, many peaceful protests.”

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.