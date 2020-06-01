WATCH LIVE
Chicago Fire Department respond to several protest-related fires

CHICAGO – The Chicago Fire Department responded to several protest-related fires overnight.

Skycam 9 flew over a fire just before 11 p.m. Sunday near 71st and Western, at what appeared to be a restaurant and a salon. 

Just before that, a fire was spotted at Garfield and Racine, which appeared to be the Racine Food and Liquor. 

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, a furniture store was burning at 59th and Ashland.

Another fire was captured by Skycam 9 at a strip mall at 79th and Damen, with appears to house a Metro PCS store and a Citibank branch.

There have been no reports of injuries to civilians or firefighters in any of these fires. 

