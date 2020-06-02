Businessman George Daniels on Chicago liquor store looted, destroyed amid unrest: ‘It was devastating’

George Daniels is a Chicago business, music and community pillar. After opening George’s Music Room in 1969, he’s contributed not just economically but socially to the city’s West Side, by attracting other businesses and sowing back in to the neighborhood with his legendary toy drives.

His latest venture, George’s Beverage Depot was recently looted in the ongoing unrest following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Rioters destroyed his store, leaving him in financial need to rebuild.

He joined WGN Morning News to talk about why this was so personal.