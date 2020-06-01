‘Aurora will be ready for you’: Mayor Irvin responds after unrest in downtown area

AURORA, Ill. — The violence continued in the suburbs, and now volunteers are helping crews clean up.

Volunteers have flooded downtown Aurora to help clean-up the inside and outside of damaged buildings.

Police said officers were shot at, at least twice, and were also hit with bricks, glass and rocks.

Multiple peaceful demonstrations took place in the city Sunday evening, but escalated as protesters moved closer to the downtown area.

A squad car was set ablaze near Broadway and Galena Boulevard. Police say protesters set three squad cars on fire, and smashed the doors and windows.

The doors and windows of both Fifth Third Bank and First Midwest were vandalized.

A Family Dollar store broke out in flames around midnight in the 400 block of New York Street. Police stayed on scene for hours to protect firefighters so they could do their jobs and fight the blazes.

A BP Amoco station was tagged with graffiti on Galena Boulevard. A liquor store was also left in disarray.

A video posted to Twitter shows looting at a Ross dress store and a Skechers outlet on North Larkin Avenue.

Aurora police report arresting a total of 14 people. No charges have been announced yet.

In a press conference Monday, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin said he understands the hurt and outrage over the killings of all the innocent black men and women in our country.

Irvin said what he doesn’t understand is how the protests were hijacked by others, leading to a violent night of “vandalism, looting and terror.”

“I do not condone this violence and destruction. At that point it was not a protest for the life of George Floyd, it became an opportunity for others to take advantage of the situation”, Irvin said.

Irvin said “Aurora is still standing” and will continue to stand strong together as a community.

The mayor said the state of emergency will continue for at least another day in Aurora. He also said the curfew will be extended, starting at 8:30 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The entrances into Aurora from I-88 will remain closed. Residential or employment identification will be needed to enter the city.

Mayor Irvin had a message for looters and rioters with plans of returning to Aurora:

“Aurora will be ready for you, if you come to our community and attempt to cause destruction. We will not put up with this BS and foolishness. We will not put up with outsiders coming in and causing havoc. We will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law, and we already have for those who were identified last night”, Irvin said.

