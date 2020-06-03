Access to Loop, transportation service to be restored starting Wednesday

CHICAGO — After several days of closures and suspended services, Chicago’s Business District and the Loop will reopen Wednesday.

In addition to the transition to Phase 3 of the city’s reopening plan from the coronavirus pandemic, under which many businesses can open their doors with capacity restrictions and other preventative measures in place, many transportation restrictions will be lifted.

The restrictions had been put into place last weekend in response to violent protests, looting and damage.

“While full access to the area will be reintroduced for all Chicagoans, select closures and service interruptions will remain in effect until further notice,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

The citywide curfew for all residents and visitors, effective from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. will remain in effect until further notice.

Starting tomorrow morning at 5 a.m., the following will reopen:

Lake Shore Drive will open with the following exits remaining closed: Michigan Avenue, Chicago Avenue, Grand Avenue, Lower Wacker Drive and Randolph Street.

All entrance and exit ramps on 290 and 90/94.

CTA train and bus service will be restored, however, some train stops located within or near the designated boundaries in the Central Business District and Loop area will remain closed. Closures impacting the morning rush will be posted tomorrow, beginning at 5 a.m. and will be updated regularly throughout the day at transitchicago.com to ensure residents and employees have access to the latest transit information.

Bridges in the Central Business District will be lowered over the Chicago River on the following streets: Clark Street, Dearborn Street, Lake Street, Randolph Street, Wells Street and Washington Street.

[Special Note] Reduced bus and rail service will continue overnight. At 5am, service to downtown will resume w/possible temp. impacts. Check for updates at 5am. — cta (@cta) June 3, 2020

Also, Wednesday, Divvy Bike Sharing Stations citywide will reopen beginning at 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice.

Additionally, Metra said it will resume service on most lines Wednesday but with a modified Sunday schedule. Service will be canceled along the Southwest, Heritage Corridor and North Central Service lines.

Metra service will resume on most lines on Wednesday, June 3, but on a modified Sunday schedule with the last late night inbound train and last late night outbound train cancelled. No service on the SouthWest Service, Heritage Corridor or North Central Service lines. — Metra (@Metra) June 3, 2020

Metra may also adjust more schedules throughout the day.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.