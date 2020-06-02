2 killed, over 60 arrested in Cicero as unrest continues

CICERO, Ill. — Four people shot, two fatally, in Cicero Monday as unrest and protests over the killing of George Floyd continued for another day.

Town spokesman Ray Hanania confirmed the deaths to WGN News. Hanania said at least 60 people were arrested Monday.

Hanania said there have been “outside agitators” that have entered Cicero “after being rebuffed by the closure of downtown Chicago. The only shots fired have been by these outside agitators and looters who are not Cicero residents.”

The identities of the people who were killed have not yet been released. No further information was provided.

Hanania said more than 100 Cicero police officers are on patrol assisted by about 120 county and state police.

Earlier Monday, armed men wearing face coverings were seen standing at the ready on the roof of a local family-owned Dollar Busters liquor store.

“We have seen employees at several retail stores standing outside their stores holding clubs and other weapons, protecting their businesses,” Hanania said. “We have urged them to let us do our work and not to put their lives in jeopardy.”

Several blocks to the East of Dollar Busters, looters damaged other small businesses. In the chaos, two people were hit by gunfire.

“Outside agitators shot at least two people near 50th Street and Cermak Road,” Hanania said. “But police apprehended the three suspects involved in the shooting. These were outside agitators who were driving through Cicero seeking to cause trouble.”

Hanania said he believes 10 people were arrested. Police have not confirmed this number.

A curfew remains in place for 10 p.m. for children under 16.

Hanania said officials are “urging the public to be vigilant and to stay in their homes” and avoid large groups. If needed, residents are urged to call 911 and let police handle confrontations.