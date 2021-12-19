Geneva man charged with attempted murder after domestic dispute

GENEVA, Ill. – A Geneva man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Bobby J. Haven, III got in a domestic dispute with a male family member last Wednesday.

Police responded to the 100 block of Westfield Course and found Haven sitting back in a reclining chair, holding the unconscious man in his hands.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition.

Haven, who voluntarily surrendered to police Saturday, now faces one count of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated domestic battery.

He was scheduled to appear in court Sunday.