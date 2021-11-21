Gas prices up $1.30 over 2020 as travel rapidly increases prior to holidays

CHICAGO — As the holiday season approaches, national gas prices have surged to an average of $3.41 per gallon, an increase of $1.30 over the 2020 average at this time of year.

With many more Americans expected to hit the road for Thanksgiving, air travel is expected to increase 80 percent as well, according to AAA.

Republicans are placing blame on the Biden administration for the increases, urging him to tap into more oil reserves and adapt more friendly policies toward fossil fuel companies.

Democrats are accusing oil companies of price-gouging with the increased demand, pointing to the decreased cost of refining oil in the past year.

Local travel experts advise against traveling on the roads in the Chicago area between noon and 8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 1 p.m. on Sunday due to increased congestion on area expressways.