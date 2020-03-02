Gas, electric bills could go up as utilities invest in upgrades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Energy prices are low, but Chicagoans could see big hikes in their utility bills.

It probably won’t surprise anyone who lives in a neighborhood where construction crews have been digging, and laying pipes and cable.

People’s Gas is spending up to $8 billion installing new pipelines all over the city. Over the next four years, ComEd plans to spend $7.6 billion dollars on a four-year capital improvement plan that would replace 2,000 miles of underground cable and about 20,000 utility poles.

ComEd’s rates are set under a formula approved by the state legislature, and People’s Gas also has a plan for improvement approved by state lawmakers.

So it’s no surprise that so much spending could hit consumers’ pocketbooks. It’s not exactly a newsflash to long-time Albany Park resident Jamie Harvey.

“With all that digging and all that equipment, and all those guys? They want their salaries. So, we pay their salary,” Harvey said. “You know what, it’s a fact of life. Everything goes up. Property taxes are going up, gas bills, and every single year it goes on like that.”

One consumer group is warning Chicagoans that time is running out before rates start running.

David Kolata is the Executive Director of the Citizens Utility Board, a group that fights for cheaper phone, gas, and electric bills. He says rate hikes haven’t hit yet, so he’s urging consumers to contact lawmakers and their utility companies to ask for fairness in billing.

“This is something we still have some choice over. This is not all set in stone, and if there’s action taken, we can make this a much better outcome. If we don’t, the path we’re on could be one that’s a very expensive future,” Kolata said.

Both ComEd and People’s Gas say the upgrades are needed to support the city, which relies more than ever on reliable power in the digital age. As for gas rates, the Citizen’s Utility Board expects People’s Gas to file for a rate increase sometime this month.

“The fixed charge for gas right now is about $40 – this is the amount you pay before you use anything -- that’s projected to be upwards of 60 dollars in just a few years,” Kolata said.

For Jamie Harvey, that will mean cutbacks in other areas like the grocery store.

“Yeah, $20 bucks that’s gonna narrow it down. Aldi’s is gonna be my favorite food store. Jewels isn’t gonna get me, I’ll tell you that now,” Harvey said.